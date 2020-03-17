Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mplx (MPLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mplx (NYSE: MPLX) recently:

3/12/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Mplx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

2/24/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mplx Lp alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.