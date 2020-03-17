Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

Celanese (NYSE: CE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $113.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and revenues for fourth-quarter 2019 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operational cost savings through productivity actions are likely to lend support to the company’s earnings in 2020. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in the Engineered Materials unit. The company is also poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the global economic weakness is expected to continue to affect demand. Turnarounds at the Clear Lake facility is also likely to hurt first-quarter results. Celanese is also exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow volumes due to low utilization rates across the tow industry. Lower utilization in China is also hurting acetic acid demand. The company's high debt level is also a concern.”

2/4/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $133.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

