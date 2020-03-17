Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS (T)

TELUS (TSE: T) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TELUS was given a new C$58.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

2/20/2020 – TELUS was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$51.00 to C$54.00.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$61.00.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$54.00.

2/7/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

2/5/2020 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

TELUS stock opened at C$40.63 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.582 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.34%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

