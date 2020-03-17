Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00.

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00.

3/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$6.50.

3/4/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE CVE opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

