Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

3/17/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

2/25/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2020 – COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

