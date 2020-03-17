Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$42.00.

3/16/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$24.00.

3/12/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$24.00.

3/10/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$27.00.

3/4/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

3/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$37.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

1/31/2020 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Imperial Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMO opened at C$15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of C$14.70 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

