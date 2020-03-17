Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH):

3/10/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

3/9/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

3/5/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/26/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Norwegian Cruise Line was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

