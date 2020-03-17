Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southern (SO)

Southern (NYSE: SO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/28/2020 – Southern was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $61.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,194,326 shares of company stock worth $138,474,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $494,229,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

