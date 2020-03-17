Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vereit (VER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vereit (NYSE: VER):

3/14/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Vereit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/27/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/21/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/15/2020 – Vereit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2020 – Vereit had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

2/10/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vereit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Vereit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 828,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

