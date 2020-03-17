Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS: ATLKY):

3/16/2020 – ATLAS COPCO AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

3/11/2020 – ATLAS COPCO AB/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2020 – ATLAS COPCO AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

3/3/2020 – ATLAS COPCO AB/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – ATLAS COPCO AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Shares of ATLKY opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

