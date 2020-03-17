Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU):

3/17/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

3/11/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/27/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

JBLU stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 507,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 225,837 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

