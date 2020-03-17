Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

1/27/2020 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/24/2020 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/23/2020 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

