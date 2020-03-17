Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acuity Brands (AYI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Acuity Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year, its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are expected to drive growth. The company is also committed to expand its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. It has been undertaking certain actions that are offsetting higher input cost and tariff impact. This includes increasing prices in order to offset the negative impact of higher material cost, which mainly stemmed from inflationary effects and tariffs by the government on Chinese finished goods and components. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.”

3/16/2020 – Acuity Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

3/11/2020 – Acuity Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE:AYI opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

