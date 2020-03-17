Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upwork (UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2020 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Upwork Inc alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 81,734 shares valued at $711,423. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.