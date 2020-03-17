Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently:

3/17/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

1/21/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.