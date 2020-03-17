Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$58.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

1/29/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$22.68 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

