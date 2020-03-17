Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,140 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 58,072,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,590,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

