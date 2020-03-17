Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.4% of Mairs & Power INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $124,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 35,743,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,009,592. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

