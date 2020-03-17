Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,304,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,433,000 after acquiring an additional 226,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 319,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

