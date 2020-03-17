Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 2.0% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.58% of Welltower worth $193,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

WELL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 6,839,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,171. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

