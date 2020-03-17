Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 8,052,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,877. Welltower has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.