Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Roger L. Kearns Purchases 5,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WLK opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.