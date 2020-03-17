Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao Buys 7,535 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Albert Chao purchased 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $107,072.35.

Albert Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Albert Chao purchased 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

