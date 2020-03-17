WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco stock traded down $20.34 on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

