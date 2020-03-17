Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,800 ($49.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTB. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,750 ($75.64) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,497.94 ($59.17).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.61) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,164.27 ($41.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,119.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

