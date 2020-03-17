WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,589.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 91.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, EXX and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $19,589.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 77.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.