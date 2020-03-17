WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.