William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.69. The company had a trading volume of 559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $212.94 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,789 shares of company stock valued at $45,579,360 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

