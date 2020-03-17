William J. Berger Acquires 12,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,436. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

