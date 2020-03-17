Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NYSE WMB traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,878,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,583,624. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

