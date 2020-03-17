Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,712 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

PepsiCo stock traded up $14.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.72. 14,241,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,664. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

