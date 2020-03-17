Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 6,569 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

USB traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 16,231,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052,035. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.