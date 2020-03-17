Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 41,560,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,122,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

