Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of JPM traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,227,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

