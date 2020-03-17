Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,986,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,466,016. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.