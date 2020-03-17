Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,027 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 277,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.59. 18,908,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.