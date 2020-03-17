Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,530 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $24.75 on Tuesday, reaching $205.10. 2,228,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,967. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.14.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

