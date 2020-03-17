Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 492,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. 34,200,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,458,563. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.70. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $17,362,524. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.