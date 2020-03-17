Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,151.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 22,367,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556,682. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,100,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,473,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

