Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. 22,679,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,574,735. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

