Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $155.37 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.0% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.28% of Ecolab worth $155,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.41 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

