Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $16.69 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,880,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,251,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

