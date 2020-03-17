Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,357,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,078,000 after acquiring an additional 243,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

HON traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,522,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,186. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

