Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $44.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $35.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,119.80. 3,858,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,987. The company has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,399.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

