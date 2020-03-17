Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $63.73 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $63,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $12.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.14. 119,832,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,210,438. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.16 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average of $205.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

