Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Raytheon worth $37,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.95. 6,538,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,382. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

