Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $84,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $16.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.22 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

