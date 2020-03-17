Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.64. 16,227,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,788. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.40 and its 200-day moving average is $227.77. The company has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

