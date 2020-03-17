Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $143,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,580. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

