Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 22,082 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.06% of Paypal worth $75,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.87. 17,964,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.